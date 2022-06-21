In an opinion piece published in The Westerly Sun on Tuesday, June 14 (“Québec set to assist Alzheimer’s patients”), Dr. Gifford-Jones provides a rallying cry in support of yet again increasing the access to medically assisted suicide, specifically for those suffering from Alzheimer’s disease.
Alzheimer’s, and all dementias, are cruel diseases, and thankfully there are many clinical trials ongoing that have the potential to alter their course.
That said, if one is truly concerned about death with dignity then maybe we ought to take a closer look at the medical system and our “disposable” society as a whole, making a greater commitment on efforts that address end-of-life care rather than simply ending life.
Why is it that we rarely see “progressive” (as Dr. Gifford-Jones refers to it) lobbying to improve end-of-life care, to ensure that society as a whole can experience the true essence of what it actually means to care for and assist those who are terminally ill? This issue is nowhere to be found in Dr. Gifford-Jones’ opinion piece.
Yes, it takes more resources to ensure than the terminally ill experience pain relief, love and care in their final days, rather than assisting with suicide, but isn’t each and every one of us worth it?
Martin M. Bednar
North Stonington
