Westerly and the surrounding coastal communities are at a risk for flooding, but the outlook for flood insurance is not as grim as Roger Warburton makes it out to be in his article (“State’s flood insurance rates about to skyrocket,” Nov. 8), and there are solutions available to almost everyone. Lathrop Insurance writes flood insurance for over 250 homes in our community, and we have reviewed the rate impacts of Risk Rating 2.0. We have found that the best way to deliver value and coverage for homeowners is to compare the different flood programs available and present a solution that best fits your needs, and in almost every circumstance, there are better options available than the policies Nick VinZant mentions in the article.
This article does not mention the 10 different private flood markets that have entered the Rhode Island market over the past five years, and in talking with other agents that is making up the vast majority of the flood market in southern Rhode Island and eastern Conn. Nick VinZant stated that “in Rhode Island, many policyholders will see their premiums go up and continue to increase by as much as 18% annually for the next 20 years.” While federal flood rates have been skyrocketing for years (not just because of Risk Rating 2.0), for homes and businesses that have not suffered flood losses in the past five years there are significant cost savings available, and improvements to coverage, by moving to the private market through someone who understands the market. Just as you have options for your home and car insurance, you also have options for your flood insurance.
The scenario that Mr. VinZant painted is likely on some multi-million dollar properties, but those properties should not be in the federal program to begin with. The federal flood programs are a system of last resort when the private system cannot provide adequate coverage and are often the most expensive option. The National Flood Insurance Program is not designed to provide more than $250,000 in coverage, nor will it cover the replacement value of any seasonal homes. To use an example of a multi-million dollar home means he doesn’t understand how to insure high value homes.
There is no doubt flooding is an issue and being covered correctly is important. While the article does a great job at painting the picture of the future of the Federal Flood Insurance Program, it doesn’t do well at painting the picture of the solutions available to our residents, and that is a big part of what the future will be. The private market flood programs deliver superior coverage, while often decreasing premiums. By talking to a local agent who specializes in flood insurance, you could save yourself thousands of dollars a year in premium, and potentially hundreds of thousands at claim time.
Daniel Lathrop
Westerly
The writer is the president of Lathrop Insurance.
