I want to thank everyone who came out to support the first mental health forum that was held at Christ Church on Saturday, May 20. It was a success.
We had approximately 40 people there, including Wood River Health Services, Butler Hospital with Mental Health Association of Rhode Island, state Sen. Victoria Gu and Town Manager Shawn Lacey, as well as myself, Councilor Mary Scialabba, who organized this.
In the audience we had representatives such as the superintendent of the Westerly Public Schools, School Board members and the Town Council president, as well as the Bradford youth impact coordinator, a school principal, teachers, retired mental health care professionals and the general public.
Overall, at the first meeting we talked about getting rid of the stigma and to provide information where a person can go to get help. I also was hoping to make the first forum a safe place for anyone to tell their story, and it worked.
When it ended, people stayed and talked to one another privately. Contacts were made to where separate meetings have been held since. MHARI even came back down to participate in the local health and wellness fair that was recently held at Wilcox Park.
Right now, I am working on gathering more information to continue to get the word out more and where to go to get help. I am hoping that by the end of July if not August I will have a second mental health forum available for all to come. At this point, I am hopeful to bring something to the table that will benefit everyone.
I want to thank everyone who came to the forum. I want to thank all who participated, and I look forward to our next meeting. You can always reach me through my email at mscialabba@westerlyri.gov.
Thank you all!
Mary Scialabba
Westerly
The writer is a member of the Westerly Town Council.
