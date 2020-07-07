The annual fireworks extravaganza that seems to have overwhelmed Westerly has hopefully come and gone. If you’re feeling that the fireworks were taking place weeks before July 4th, you’re not alone. In the area of State Street School, we’ve been listening to them since the middle of June.
As well, the magnitude of the fireworks on July 4th dwarfed anything we’ve seen, heard, and literally felt in past years. (Conversations with family members and friends scattered about the country revealed the same reality.) Most concerning were the number of fireworks that were launched into the sky, producing the colorful displays that we’ve all enjoyed in the past at officially sanctioned events (think Summer Pops). But when those same projectiles are being launched on your street (in some cases by a neighbor), it’s a whole different story.
My hope is that next year the town takes a more proactive approach (educationally and in enforcement) to get a handle on this before tragedy results or property damage is incurred.
David Hannon
Westerly
