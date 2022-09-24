Straight out of central casting, rushing to center stage on The Westerly Sun’s Sept. 14 front page (right below the “Look Ma ... No Feet” motorbiker splashing through Tuesday’s flooded deluge): “UN: World headed in wrong direction on climate,” soundtracked by Bob Dylan’s 1963 “A Hard Rain’s a Gonna Fall” disguised as nuclear fallout to git us going, AHORA! But God’s impatience started showing more than a decade later on 1978’s “Slow Train Coming” when Mr. Dylan changed his tune to “When You Gonna Wake Up” as God chose one poignantly prolific vassal. Perhaps the musical greatness has obscured the environmental urgency, but when are we gonna wake up, indeed, to realize that short-term gains and conveniences won’t cut it, as long term consequences can have irreversible consequences. “The Times are a Changing,” Dylan’s 3rd album in 1964, warned us more than 50 years ago, but similar to “smoking can kill you,” which was discovered at about the same time, some people refuse to acknowledge, much less read, the handwriting on the wall.
Patience wearing thin come the new century as Mr. Dylan’s Grammy-winning “Things have Changed” (2000 “Wonder Boys” film) is as ironic as it gets: As much as everything has changed with sea level rise, threatening skies with flooded not fruited plains, droughts, wildfires and insurance companies with their hands up, nothing has changed as fossil fuels find the best politicians money can buy. “Questions around compensation for the damage poor nations will suffer as a result of emissions produced by rich countries will play a major role at the upcoming U.N. climate talks in Egypt this fall.” ends the article and begins the latest climate conference with “Go Big or Go Home” playing in my head. Please take it on, Sir Dylan.
A couple weeks ago we were rockin’ in Ninigret Park at the Rhythm and Roots Festival in Charlestown when climate change caused monsoons in Pakistan to become MONSOONS, where one-third of the country was flooded under water, turning the American Lung Association motto, “When you can’t breathe, nothing else matters,” into “When you can’t swim, you can’t breathe either,” resulting in more than 1,350 deaths. NPR’s morning markets analysis tagline: “Let’s do the Numbers” as applied to climate change: Pakistan has 2.6% of the world’s population and it has contributed less than 1% of global carbon emissions, which I’m calling .9%, gives them a 0.346 climate change rating. The U.S. by comparison has about 4% of world population yet is responsible for roughly 13% of global carbon emissions that registers a 3.25 climate change rating.
Considerations and contingencies complicate everything (communication, transportation and agricultural advances that benefit the world, developed in the U.S., irrespective of its climate impact), but we need simplification for expediency! Our approach must be as if we’re fighting for our life because you know what, next stop Armageddon on this train to nowhere. The climate affects every single being on this planet, presently populated by 7.97 billion human beings, with all plants and wildlife along for the ride. It’s reasonable to accept we owe Pakistan more than thoughts and prayers, even if that’s all our own gun violence victims (nearly 49,000 2021 deaths) have gotten for more than a decade. The Nov. 6-18 Egypt climate talks must conclude with more than just an agreement to keep talking. Actions speak louder than words. Put up or shut up. Go big or go home. We know what we need, and when do we need it? NOW!
Jay Lustgarten
Westerly
