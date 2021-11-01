In response to the “New lighting sought for Augeri Field” Westerly Sun article on Oct. 19 and the “Augeri Field Light system deactivated after issues” Westerly Sun article on Oct. 26:
After reading both articles I have to ask the following question. The lights were not working in March and we are just now attempting to do something about it? Honestly, there is really no excuse for that. The lights should have been fixed over the summer. We should not be developing a plan now. Furthermore if the lights were being properly maintained, which you typically do for all assets, then we would not be in a surprised financial position of having to replace them. Who or whom is responsible for that? Is it the same person or group that is OK with our students playing or performing on the worst surface in Rhode Island, Augeri Field ?
Yes, I said worst, and that is not an understatement and honestly kind of sad to say. Our students work too hard and are too talented for us not to step up and do something. We need a new field now.
A better surface would immediately give our students a better opportunity to excel. Right now we are not rewarding their hard work and quite frankly are holding them back more than helping. How can our School Committee and administration be OK with that? We need to approve and install Field Turf on Augeri Field now. We need to pay for it from the general budget, because that is the right thing to do. If we don’t have all the funds needed then let’s start fundraising, look for local businesses to help, ask for some local construction companies to donate time for the project. Put an article in The Westerly Sun, utilize social media. Let everyone know what we need and why we are doing it. We can raise the money. We just need the Town Council, School Committee and administration to come together and lead the way. Can you? If you do, a field takes 60 days to put in. We could get this done this summer without too much effort. Again, it is simply the right thing to do, and if you happened to see what we asked our band, dance line, cheerleader, football and soccer teams to perform on during recent Senior Night events, you would be in complete agreement.
Town Council members, School Committee members and administration, please get to work and make the installation of Field Turf on Augeri Field a priority so our community can get behind it.
Our goal should be to always make things better for the next generation, not worse.
Greg Gorman
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.