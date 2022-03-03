Political rhetoric is interesting, and that goes for all sides of the political spectrum. Various politicians, and those in authority, use “buzz words” to describe people and things. “Domestic terrorist” is one of them used by federal level authorities to describe parents and those concerned with curriculum, and what they see as a left-wing bias in academia, including perceived left-wing indoctrination of students. The real questions are these: 1. Are lesson plans political neutral without a pronounced liberal bias or indoctrination; and conservative ideas automatically discounted; and 2. To what extent do the school establishment feel parents have in their child’s upbringing and what are the boundary lines?
Respect is indeed needed in political discourse. People should be secure in their beliefs, not to fear and prevent alternative views from being presented. The people who don’t do that are politically insecure. The Chariho School Committee was guilty of that. The chair refused to put things on the agenda by one of their own members at the time, Pastor David Stall, and no agenda discussion was held. That was not “community leadership,” but “political cowardice” and “political control.”
Polly Hopkins is a fighter. What she uses as a Twitter handle concerns me less than the person I know her to be. I know and have known her family both paternal and maternal for many decades and they are and were fine people. Polly is not only a fighter, but an educated one, with intellectual curiosity. She has recently submitted her name for several town appointments. We will see how the Town Council in Hopkinton reacts.
In my capacity as chair of the Hopkinton Republican Town Committee, I submitted Polly Hopkins’ name as one of five registered Republicans I was able to submit to the vacancy on the Hopkinton Board of Canvassers. The other names I submitted were Barbara Watrous, a former Town Council member, former town treasurer, and current secretary of our Republican Town Committee, Tina Lavigne, Jean Prellwitz and Audrey Murphy. I noted in my letter, my list was not in preferential order. The local Democrats, unless it has changed, have submitted two names. Party chairs can suggest five names of their party for each vacancy. I thank those five for agreeing to their names being submitted. In Hopkinton, the council president makes the appointment, subject to town council approval. The three-member Board of Canvassers makes election-related decisions and cannot have more than two of the same political party. At one point in time, until the middle of the last century, the Town Council acted as the Board of Canvassers. Edward H. Dumas, I recall, was the first Democrat on the Hopkinton Board of Canvassers, and he was married to my father’s aunt, Catherine Scott.
Let’s reduce the name-calling with people we disagree with and focus on the strengths of our argument. Remember some very well-educated and experienced people have different political philosophies and ideologies. The “political left” has no monopoly on wisdom, caring and being smart. I will say one thing before finishing this to all: If you have the strengths of your belief don’t shy away from expressing or debating them.
In closing, I can be reached at 401-677-9503 and scottbillhirst@gmail.com.
Scott Bill Hirst
Ashaway
The writer is a member of the Hopkinton Town Council.
