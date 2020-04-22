As Mike Latham writes in his letter to the editor of April 17, a factual basis is essential for a winning argument, but he should know that facts can be contradictory or lead to opposite conclusions.
Sen. Cotton’s reconnaissance on the virus in China was valuable and the president’s travel ban on people who had been in China might have been helpful, but thousands of exceptions and an uneven screening process reduced its effectiveness. Indeed, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s comment, derided by Mr. Latham, that the ban would not stop the virus turned out to be true, with nearly two-and-a-half million confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide today.
Mr. Latham is mistaken to praise President Trump’s leadership. The president’s inconsistency is legend: on April 13 he stated that “The President of the United States calls the shots,” not the state governors, regarding re-opening the economy. Shortly afterward he reversed course and laid the responsibility on the governors, and then tried to incite resistance to the governors’ authority by issuing incendiary tweets. “LIBERATE MICHIGAN,” “LIBERATE MINNESOTA,” “LIBERATE VIRGINIA,” he tweeted in all caps in direct defiance of these states’ governors’ directives.
The shortage of medical equipment to test for and treat the virus has impacted nearly all states. The federal government’s response under President Trump’s leadership has resulted in states bidding against one another and the federal government for the same supplies, driving up costs. From an article in The Sun last week, I learned that a Springfield, Mass., hospital executive, in a desperate effort to get N95 face masks and respirators, managed to raise five times the normal cost of this equipment and arrange a pick-up at a small airport in the mid-Atlantic region, where two semi-trailer trucks disguised as food service vehicles would be carrying the goods. The FBI showed up to question the transaction, ostensibly to make sure the supplies were not destined for the black market. Later the hospital executive learned that the Department of Homeland Security was planning to redirect his equipment, and only through the intervention of the state’s Congressional delegation was Homeland Security prevented from seizing his supplies. Many more facts such as these testify to the chaos of this approach. Certainly, many Americans have died due to the shortage of sterilized ventilators and protective gear for health care workers, who have thus wound up contaminating themselves, their loved ones and their patients.
Finally, Mr. Latham’s contention, based on a 2019 Pew Research Poll, that climate change rates low on the issues of concern to Americans, more recent research has come to a different conclusion. According to a Feb. 21 article in The Atlantic, “Earlier this week, the Pew Research Center announced that a majority of Americans now say dealing with climate change should be a top priority for the president and Congress.” It also stated, “Among all voters, seven out of 10 said the government should do more about climate change.”
Penny Parsekian
Westerly
