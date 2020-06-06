June is national Hunger Awareness Month. This year, COVID-19 brought the issue of local hunger to the forefront. Many who had been self-sufficient and employed their entire lives suddenly found themselves turning to a food bank to eat.
Those of us who work in food pantries often meet people who feel stunned and embarrassed by their need for food. Take for example a client I met at the Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center. The family’s primary wage-earner had been unexpectedly laid off. For the first time, this mother wondered how she would feed her children, pay the mortgage and other household bills. Her only experience with food pantries had been volunteering for one.
She said, “I’m not really sure how a food pantry works. I always thought they were for other people.”
She got quiet, looked down, and said, “I guess now I am one of those people.”
Imagine for a moment that you are “one of those people” who goes to a food pantry to feed yourself, or your family. It is arguably one of the most humbling moments that one might experience. How might that experience change you?
The PNC Food Bank has remained open during COVID-19 and has received an outpouring of generosity from our community. Donations are often attached with an encouraging note thanking our front-line pantry workers. More than one person wrote, “Enclosed please find my stimulus check. Use it to help someone who needs it.”
The takeaway is twofold: On the one hand, COVID-19 has increased food insecurity, loneliness, sickness and isolation. On the other hand, it has created an opportunity for self-reflection and the awareness that each one of us has the ability to help our neighbor in some way.
For those who need help, the PNC food pantry is stocked with all types of nutritious food. You will be welcomed with dignity and respect. To those who find their bellies full, consider donating to a food pantry or offering to shop for an isolated neighbor. If you are unable to do those things, simply take a moment to reflect on your blessings, and see where that sense of gratitude leads you.
Susan Sedensky
Pawcatuck
The writer is the executive director of the Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center.
