A letter in the Aug. 26 issue of The Sun (“Westerly made the right call on Potter Hill Dam”) reacted to my previous letter in which I expressed astonishment that the Westerly Town Council blocked the effort, in a number of towns, to reopen the National Park Service-designated Wild and Scenic Pawcatuck River. The writer asserted that the Westerly Town Council made the right decision. The reasons given were concerns about wells that might be affected if the water level in the artificial lake above the dam were lowered. Anxiety about this concern can be relieved. Six other dams were already removed along the Pawcatuck River, including two in Westerly. Homeowners whose wells were affected had them replaced at no cost to them. The leaders of the project to remove this last dam, at Potter Hill, agreed the dam removal would not happen unless they were able to resolve any drinking water problems at no cost to affected homeowners. The town of Westerly was informed of this agreement.
It is significant that environmental scientists from multiple federal and state agencies and non-governmental organizations supported the project to the point that NOAA ranked the town of Westerly grant application to fund the project No. 1 in the United States because of its importance, and made $800,000 available to the town.
In further response to the letter of Aug. 26, when the other two dams in Westerly were removed, full national Environmental Policy Act reviews were conducted and the lead agency (the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service) determined that environmental impact statements were not warranted. The Westerly Town Council blockage effectively stopped this part of the process for the Potter Hill Dam project.
Sarah Perry
Westerly
