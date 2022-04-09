I am amazed that Ms. Mitchell (“Can’t see a doctor without a mask and fed up,” April 7) has picked the hill of mask-wearing as the one she is quite literally willing to die on. As someone who has worked in health care for the last 20 years, and who was fortunate enough to remain employed during COVID, it has been my experience that MANY exceptions were made for patients with conditions such as hers.
Telehealth has been available since almost the start of the pandemic. Ms. Mitchell states she could not be seen to discuss lab results because of her refusal to wear a mask, but did her doctor offer to discuss the results over the phone? Did she even call the office to ask for her results? Did she discuss the possibility of home care during the height of the pandemic, given she would have been an excellent candidate? Ma’am, you are calling an entire community of physicians into question and have threatened post-mortem legal action on a state department. The least you can do is offer up the proof and details. Or perhaps give a fully thought-out argument supporting your opinion.
Unfortunately we live in a time where we are all required to be our own advocate. Refusing to be an active participant in your own healthcare is not the fault of the Rhode Island Department of Health. Since you claim to be an “old lady,” I’d think you could take some responsibility for your decisions and inaction.
Elizabeth Parks
Westerly
