On Monday, will some Westerly Town Council members act without obtaining all the information available to them and rubber-stamp the request for a zone change at 16 Post Rd., for a 101,250-square-foot self-storage facility?
Councilor Dylan LaPietra stated, “If they fail they fail, it doesn’t cost the town anything.” With this facility, the storage industry in Westerly is grossly overdeveloped and destined to fail. This will cost the town of Westerly as much as $60,000 per year in lost tax revenue resulting from family-run self-storage businesses being crushed out of existence, and the proposed one still not making it.
Councilor LaPietra insists this proposal will be good for the town, with no studies or reliable information necessary to support his position. There are two professional supply and demand studies and a market analysis provided by industry experts that were presented to the Town Council before hearings on March 6 and April 3 . They point toward disaster for the town.
On March 6, Councilors Aiello, Cordio, and Scialabba said they wanted a blind feasibility study, while Councilor Lowther wanted more information (perhaps a feasibility study?). On April 3, Councilor LaPietra made a motion to vote for approval, ignoring the requests of these councilors. Why is he pushing so hard for this without considering additional crucial information, which will overwhelmingly demonstrate this proposal is a disaster for the town of Westerly? Is this a “DONE DEAL” like Councilor Morrone stated months ago before ANY information was available?
This proposal would take the entire market share from two family-run self-storage facilities just to make overhead. Then, a battle will ensue to grab more market share just to break even and turn a profit, at the cost of another one or two self-storage facilities perishing. Who else will they take down with them, resulting in LOST tax revenue?
The applicant has not produced one professional study to support their position. One of the applicant’s partners merely states “it will be successful.” The currently submitted professional studies do not lie, and they all point to the same thing: There is not enough market share to support even 25% of this proposed 101,250-square-foot storage facility.
Certainly, no magic market share is coming from summer residents, as the applicant suggests. Summer residents are not bringing their belongings with them to put into storage for 10 weeks. If anything, they are taking their kayaks, surfboards, patio furniture, or vehicles out of storage and creating more available storage units.
There are red flags all over this proposal. It’s NOT “a done deal.” The Town Council needs to request a blind feasibility study through the town manager. Where are the numbers that show the proposed storage facility works? There’s plenty that show it does not!
Robert & Erin Celico
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.