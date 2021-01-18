On Wed., Jan. 20, there is a Westerly Town Council Public Hearing where decisions could be made that play an instrumental role in what the town of Westerly will look like in the future. The proposed Westerly 2020-2040 Comprehensive Plan (“Plan”) is in the final stages of acceptance. If this all-encompassing document passes, in its proposed form, there will be “transformative layers of changes” in our town! Once accomplished, Westerly will lose its historic, small-town character forever. Expansive development could and will be allowed!
Our Keep Westerly Green Coalition (“KWG”) has been working hard to stop such changes with regards to the open space and Commercial Recreation areas. We are calling on the citizens of Westerly to help us in this effort. Our time is running out to keep the Plan language as it is stated in the 2010 Plan for Commercial Recreation (CR) districts. The new proposed language would set the stage to allow for sewer service expansion, new urban services boundary extension and changes in future land use designation. These proposed changes can be viewed throughout the body of the document (redefining CR, specifically, is on page 41, Subsection 3.3.4) and on the maps found at the end of the proposed 2020-2040 Plan. Find the Plan copy on the Westerly town website.
Once the Plan is passed, the town council will then move on to the next order of business, the proposed Zoning Ordinances changes. This will be our next fight - to keep the changes limited. If the proposed changes are passed, they will dictate just how the “transformative layers of changes” will effect Westerly.
KWG’s fight against the proposed Plan language may seem minimally disruptive to our ways of life. But, with further consideration and discovery, our inability to stop these Plan changes, can leave Westerly open to severe altering changes, way beyond that of golf course development. Open space, historic areas can be found throughout Westerly. These areas, that give us that “cherished sense of place”, can all be in the crosshairs for future development.
If we can trust what history has shown us, there is power in numbers. When there is a majority of shared town opinion, expressing a common voice, issues can be resolved in a thoughtful, respectful way. With a common goal to Keep Westerly Green, we can achieve an outcome that will keep Westerly the kind of town we have chosen to live in.
If you want to help us stop hotel development, sewer expansion and loss of green space, please let your objections be heard at the next Town Council Public Hearing Wed., Jan. 20, 2021 at 5:30pm. The Zoom link can be found on the Town’s website. We need your support!
Elaine and John Doherty
Westerly
