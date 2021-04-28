Why is it the population of Rhode Island has not changed in 50 years but we are always building new houses in Hopkinton? The answer has a lot to do with the steady loss of our farm land. Farmers face a dilemma. Rhode Island has the most expensive farm land in the country. It is hard to get into farming here because of the cost of land. Existing farm families know all about meager incomes and having to take second jobs off the farm to have health or retirement benefits and make ends meet. It comes to a head when the farmer approaches retirement age. They can sell to a developer and go live comfortably in Florida like everyone else. Or, they can be stubborn and try to pass the family farm down to another generation. There are things we can do in Hopkinton to keep farms and be a rural community, not a suburb. Right now, we are not doing them.
The former Tefft Farm on Dye Hill Road is typical of how farmland loss has played out in Hopkinton. The dairy farmer got old and made the decision to sell out. I must say, Pleasant View Subdivision, which is the final act of the farm, is an attractive suburb. The Hopkinton Conservation Commission conducted a Town of Origin study there several years ago. Out of the first 100 original and subsequent owners of the 53 houses built on Mr. Tefft’s land, not one moved there from within Hopkinton. The new suburb met no housing need of Hopkinton and spiked the taxes for everyone else in town. Actually, it spiked the taxes for taxpayers in Warwick and Cranston too because now there are fewer citizens left there to pay for all the urban infrastructure.
There was a time when Hopkinton Town Councils cared about farms and saw them to be one of the best tricks to keep all our taxes low. Those Town Councils supported the Farm Viability Ordinance (FVO) and landowner enrollment in the Farm, Forest, and Open Space Program. Those Town Councils established and funded the Hopkinton Land Trust to keep us rural and our taxes low.
This Town Council majority is different. They came into being to get rid of solar. Now that that is accomplished, I don’t know of anything else they are interested in doing. They have made a few quips about helping farmers. But they just outlawed the only substantial thing previous Town Councils did to help farmers: allowing 1, 2 or 3 acres of solar to provide income. We had eight successful FVO solar projects, and then the fire chief, who is not a farmer, came along and found a way to get 2 acres of solar using the FVO. The Conservation Commission immediately provided language to the Town Council they could adopt to fix the problem. Instead, they used the incident as reason to take away solar income from our real farmers because they hate solar. They never had any discussion with the Conservation Commission about our simple fix and they certainly never had any discussions with Hopkinton farmers.
Which will be the next Hopkinton farm to go out?
Harvey Buford
Ashaway
