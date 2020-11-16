Thank you.
There really is no other way to show our sincere appreciation to this community and beyond for the outpouring of support to “Keep Ryder Riding.” Ryder’s story has been shared many times throughout this journey as the Westerly Rotary Club and WBLQ put together a very humbling radiothon in honor of our son. The outpouring of generosity that the community of Westerly and beyond has shown to our family is something that can never be repaid, and we wish there was a bigger way to express our gratitude for the support.
Because of all of the efforts put into “Keep Ryder Riding,” he will do just that. The fundraising effort has covered the expenses to modify our van to allow safe and easy access for Ryder for many years to come. Thank you to our Westerly community, businesses, organizations and beyond, as the support came in from all over the country.
We are blessed to live in such a wonderful place. Despite a pandemic and very tumultuous times for everyone, the love and unity that came together for our son will be remembered in our hearts forever. Thank you.
The Killam Family (Tim, Nikea,
Ryder, Brent and Tony)
Westerly
