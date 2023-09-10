Richmond Town Councilor Helen Sheehan’s letter “Having Johnson on Chariho SC saved money” (Aug. 14) isn’t supported by the facts. She states, “By my estimate, having Mr. Johnson on the Chariho School Committee while budget negotiations were going on saved Richmond taxpayers over $2 million.”
Ms. Sheehan also continues to perpetuate the lie that Mr. Johnson’s illegal appointment resulted in “a balanced number of fiscally conservative Republicans and liberal Democrats on the School Committee,” suggesting that Mr. Johnson’s mere presence, when he was present, somehow conjured savings.
Fact: Mr. Johnson made 0 motions to reduce Chariho’s budget and didn’t even vote on the budget sent to taxpayers, as he was absent from both the final budget workshop and School Committee meeting during which the FY24 budget was adopted.
Fact: There were 36 votes taken by Chariho’s 12 School Committee members during our review of the budget. 18 of those votes passed unanimously; another 15 votes passed or failed by at least three-quarters of the committee.
Fact: Only 3 out of 36 votes were “close” — a cut to transportation funding that was later restored by nine members, a failed vote to reduce Chariho’s fund balance by 0.25%, and a failed vote to cut $7,000 for library books.
Fact: As I have stated publicly, I am an unaffiliated independent and, like many Rhode Islanders, have proudly voted for Republicans, Democrats, and independents. I have every intention of continuing to do so.
Fact: Mr. Johnson’s illegal appointment needlessly cost Richmond taxpayers $22,000, and any assertion that it saved taxpayers money is simply not supported by the facts.
The writer is a member of the Chariho School Committee from Charlestown.
