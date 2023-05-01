Despite Kenneth Robbins’ April 28 statement to the contrary (“Second Amendment simply doesn’t apply today”), there had been and was a most capable army and navy in America during the Revolutionary era. Unfortunately, it belonged to King George III of England. To gain their freedom and independence from England and its monarch, the colonists drew on their own resources to fight the British for America’s freedom. These colonial “natural resources” were their residents, most of whom possessed firearms in the same way they owned clothes: necessities providing personal protection and food. These self-armed citizens, once gathered together and organized by former British militiamen turned American soldiers, became a “militia” historically defined as “all able-bodied citizens eligible by law to be called on to provide military service.” Once the military service was no longer required, most of the “soldiers” returned to their civilian lives as they had left them; in full possession of their firearms ... and any other “souvenirs” they were able to transport home.
In creating the Constitution of the new republic, the founding fathers were defining the federal government and its responsibilities/restraints with the framework of the rights of its several states. Because the 13 original states would not unanimously adopt the Constitution unless and until the rights of its individual citizens were also “codified,” the framers created the Bill of Rights (as described in the Federalist Papers). The enumeration of these individual rights was to obviate the injustices suffered under British rule and incorporate the circumstances and events that resulted in and would maintain America’s continued independence.
The Revolutionaries had the same “state of the art” weapons as their British opponents. Men on both sides carried as much gun powder and musket balls as possible. The amendment certainly did NOT (and would not) preclude who or what could be owned: personal protection was a personal decision. Of the few “gun laws” existing in the Revolutionary era, most dictated how a firearm was to be carried: OPENLY as hidden weapons were considered craven and/or deceptive. Historically, “gun control” laws did not come into being in America until after the Civil War, inasmuch as they were enacted to prohibit Blacks, Indians and other minorities from legally owning firearms.
Robin Noury
Ashaway
