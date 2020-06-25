Regarding James M. Mageau’s letter titled “Black Lives Matter only seeking anarchy,” Mageau states that Leo Terrell was instrumental in writing the 1964 Civil Rights Act.
Mr. Terrell is a civil rights attorney, but he was 9 years old in 1964. I love Leo 2.0 (as Larry Elders refers to him). I also enjoyed this letter, but this man needs to check his facts.
Bob Herroon
Toledo, Ohio
