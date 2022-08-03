The Westerly Town Council’s version of Theater of the Absurd is now underway, starting with the Planning Board hearing on Aug. 2, 2022. On Aug. 15 the Town Council is scheduled to conduct a public hearing to amend the town’s zoning ordinance that will allow the Commercial Recreation rezone and subsequent development of the property known as the Winnapaug Golf Course.
The property in question was constructively rezoned when the town council adopted the 2020-40 Westerly Comprehensive Town Plan, which was amended shortly thereafter. The Comp Plan provides the basis and justification for the rezone of the golf course property. Thus, the public hearing scheduled to be conducted on Aug. 15 is merely perfunctory, as the Winnapaug Golf Corse has already been effectively rezoned.
The Town Council allowed the golf course owner/developer to provide input into the formulation of the Comp Plan and amendment thereto. The golf course owner/developer was allowed to introduce the concept of multifamily apartment community into the plan. The golf course owner/developer was able to include specific and definitive development specifications to be incorporated into the Commercial Recreation zone.
The Comp Plan and the amendment thereto granted permission to the owner/developer to proceed with his planned commercial development. It should be noted that in the matter of low- and medium-income housing, there is no pretense. The owner/developer is fully aware of the fact that the statewide goal of 10% LMIH is not based on any comprehensive study or exhaustive research. The statewide goal
of 10% is totally arbitrary and unenforceable.
The rezone of the Winnapaug Golf Course is a parting gift to the town by the lame-duck Town Council. When all is said and done it will be a miracle if there will be even be a miniature-golf course on the property to qualify it as recreational.
Jim Angelo
Westerly
