An armed would-be assassin was arrested outside the home of Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh June 8th. He was charged with attempted murder after admitting his intent. Hours later, pro-abortion protesters marched in the street at Kavanaugh’s home. Ruth Sent Us, an extreme pro-abortion group attempted to intimidate Mrs. Kavanaugh, sending her messages implying they’d threaten or hurt the Kavanaugh children at their school, which the group correctly identified.
In mid-May, Justice Alito and his family were moved from their home to a secure location after threats of violence from extremist abortion supporters, angered over the presumptive pending overturn of Roe v Wade. Justice Barrett has also been targeted.
The Department of Homeland Security reported that extremists may attempt to burn down the U.S. Supreme Court building and murder justices and their clerks if Roe is overturned, and that the same group plans to target churches with violence.
Even locally, there was some concern that churches here may need to be guarded or watched overnight after extremist response to the leaked court document prompted damage and firebombing of other churches around the country, along with disruption of services.
These acts are reminiscent of John Wilkes Booth’s assassination of President Lincoln near the end of the Civil War after the Emancipation Proclamation. Booth was a Confederate who wanted to retain slavery and the Confederate way of life. His coconspirators tried but failed to also assassinate the vice president and the Secretary of State at the same time.
Modern-day abortion activists who seek to retain abortion and a culture of death will stop at nothing. Law and morality are immaterial to them. Recognizing that pro-abortion extremists have reveled in the blood of 60 million unborn children over the past 49 years brings the perspective that others’ lives also have little value to them, including Supreme Court justices’ and probably yours and mine.
Steve Sullivan
Westerly
