“My lips will pour forth praise ... My tongue will sing your promise.”
Psalm 119:171-172
These words of the psalmist jumped out at me during my Bible reading this morning. As churches make decisions about returning to onsite worship, and whether there will be congregational singing, we ponder how it would be possible to worship and praise God without using our voices. Then we are reminded of the risk of spreading COVID-19 through droplets dispersed while speaking or singing.
For many of us, music is a vital part of our worship experience. We recall the songs we first learned as youngsters in Sunday School or Vacation Bible School. Our hearts are filled with joy as we remember the words of choir anthems sung in years gone by.
Pew Bibles and hymnals are being removed from their racks, choral and instrumental groups are pondering ways to practice while maintaining social distancing, and worshippers are asking if it is really church without singing!
It was two years ago that I learned my raspy voice was caused by a paralyzed vocal cord. It would not get better. I can no longer project sound. Sometimes I can carry on a brief conversation, other times it is difficult to make any words heard. If I wanted to greet people after church, I needed to save my voice during the worship hour. If I participated in responsive readings and prayers I had no voice left at the end of the service. I learned to be a silent participant.
My years of teaching kindergarten, Sunday School and Vacation Bible School provided me with a great repertoire of motions to accompany songs. When I considered singing with my heart and using my body as a vehicle of prayer, I learned new ways to become an active participant in worship.
My first experience of worshipping without a voice was following radiation treatment for thyroid cancer eight years ago. My speaking voice came back and I continued to preach until two years ago. The paralyzed vocal cord now makes that impossible. But my heart is filled with God’s love and I can lift my hands in praise.
Whether you worship in a dedicated sanctuary, or in the safety of your own home, or out in the natural environment of God’s creation, may you experience the presence of the holy.
Joyce Duerr
Westerly
