I’m not sure if you’ve been following the controversy surrounding the Barrington School district’s new policy of “de-leveling” studies. I fear the national consulting firms involved in “equity” are striving toward something our district may not be aware of. The equity part of the agenda in Barrington has involved de-leveling — the reduction or elimination of accelerated and honors courses that were the lifeblood of the top-rated school district. Since de-leveling was introduced in Barrington it has dropped from 189th to 308th in the nationwide school rankings. Please do not allow this to happen to Westerly Public Schools.
If the Westerly administration’s goal is that all students in our district are offered an equal education, then I again urge them to utilize our current resources (i.e. our superintendent, assistant superintendent, those educators with master’s degrees, our curriculum leaders) to achieve this. An equity audit will not achieve that. It will instead work toward mediocrity and for every student to end at the same level. We should allow our excelling students to continue to excel. We should provide resources to those students who need extra help.
I also, again, ask that the School Committee instruct the administrators to look closely at and review the effects of the four-year “climate” initiative grant at the middle school and the current districtwide SEL curriculum before moving forward with any new changes
Lori Wycall
Westerly
