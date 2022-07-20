Recently, there has been a spate of letters to the editor from pro-gun, anti-choice advocates spouting off how wonderful life will be now that the most politicized Supreme Court finally got it right on guns and abortion.
Firstly, I must address Town Council member and candidate Philip Overton’s remarks on guns. Mr. Overton neglected to mention the prolific quantities of assault weapons and high capacity magazines that are readily available to all these “deranged kids” because his political party refuses to enact an assault weapons ban. These weapons and accessories have been used in our nation’s deadliest shootings. Not surprisingly, this is a common tactic of anti-gun control advocates — look over there, not here to what is obvious. Mr. Overton, your letter obfuscates the most serious issue with gun control.
Secondly, it’s commonplace for anti-choice advocates to pound their chests while touting the Constitution and Bill of Rights to back up their arguments. Let’s get this straight! These documents were written by our “ Founding Fathers” at a time when women had no rights, and, therefore, NO say in these documents. There were no “Founding Mothers!”
Thirdly, let’s focus on Steve Sullivan, whose knickers are in a twist over the media and how it covers abortion. You want to talk about yellow journalism, Mr. Sullivan? Then let’s address the fake news right-wing media and its coverage of the recent travesty of the 10-year-old rape victim who traveled to a state that still allowed abortion. The right-wing media attempted to discredit this story until a man was charged in the rape. This story was too heinous and untimely, as it interfered with all the fist-bumping going on among pro-lifers. They didn’t want the narrative to change. It’s one thing to take away a woman’s right and force her into an unwanted pregnancy, but a child? Who wants that taint on them? You don’t hear pro-lifers talk much about incest and rape because it is the dirty little secret of the pro-life movement. It’s hard to reconcile, especially when it involves a child. Again, time to look over there, not here! It’s uncomfortable and unconscionable to think about forcing a child to have a child. But that’s exactly what is going to happen. Rape and incest are not unique occurrences, they are commonplace. Pro-life absolutists assuage themselves by thinking that these are isolated incidents that happen in certain “kinds” of families. The realty is that it happens in good families everywhere — perhaps even in your family.
I ask all you protectionists of the unborn to allow yourself to imagine a child being the victim of incest or rape, carrying a pregnancy to term, if that would even be possible, and having to go through labor and delivery. Then what? This was not a “gift of life” to this child, nor would it be for anyone. If this and other scenarios created by the extremist laws under which we will be subjected bother you ... remember in November and VOTE!!!
Beverly Conti
Westerly
