As residents of Shelter Harbor we are embarrassed and disheartened by the refusal of a neighbor to sell a home to an African American couple. Although we cannot speak for all of our residents, there is no doubt that there are many here who would welcome a black family, as witnessed by the Black Lives Matter signs in the neighborhood. BLM is more than a slogan, it means more than simply a right to live safely without threats and intimidation. It means the right to education, housing and health care unencumbered by racial barriers and judgment. It means taking our collective knees off their necks, in both literal and figurative ways. Refusing to sell is a Trumpian dog whistle of “keeping our neighborhoods safe.”
BLM and true equality can never be achieved without white Americans surrendering some of their power, privilege, power and control. We have created a world in which African Americans are at disadvantages and then judged for the ways in which these disadvantages affect their lives. The only way to stop this is to stop this. We will simply be better people leading better lives and allowing others to do the same.
Kathleen Connolly and Mary B. Di Cecco
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.