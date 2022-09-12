This morning I received an email signed by Winnapaug Country Club owners the Scolas (with an attached petition to sign) entitled “Help Save Winnapaug.” In that email, the Scolas ask for help in keeping the golf course viable by ensuring “the course and its bordering properties fit in with the landscape and New England charming character ….” They also state they want to “restore the golf course to Donald Ross’ intended vision….”
There are many questions raised by this email and petition:
1. If the bordering properties “fit in with landscape,” why are so many bordering property owners fighting this proposal (e.g. Keep Westerly Green)?
2. In the included petition, the originator of the petition, Mr John Dick, indicates the Nicklaus group was hired to “restore Winnapaug Golf Course.” Again, how does the expansion and minimization of the golf course restore the original design?
3. Also the petition indicates that such expansion of uses is “consistent with the goals and aspirations of the Town of Westerly Comprehensive Community Plan.” Then why is there a need to pass multiple amendments to that plan?
The current Comprehensive Plan defines all the town’s Commercial Recreation Zoning as intended for areas that historically housed commercial recreational facilities, adjacent to residential areas, in order to allow their continued existence subject to reasonable regulations and limitations on future expansion. Properties in the CR zones may include a hotel, provided that the hotel remains accessory to the current recreational use. Note the phrase “accessory to current recreational use”, NOT that the golf course would become an accessory to a massive resort and housing.
Mr. Scola’s proposed amendments include changing setbacks from 500 feet to 25-150 feet.
The hotel itself, planned for the current clubhouse location, would include 150 hotel rooms there.The current Comprehensive Plan does not permit residential buildings on Commercial Recreation land.This number does not include the proposed limited suites, cottages or employee housing along our small streets.
Having read the comments written in favor of the petition, the majority of signers support the restoration of this course to beautify and return it to its original state; saving the golf course; recognizing it as a historic resource to be preserved and improved; protection of the open space that provides recreation for locals. In addition, comments appreciate the beautiful location right near the water and encourage the comeback to the original Donald Ross design. None would disagree with these ideas of restoring the course and protecting it as a recreational space for locals and visitors.
Mr Scola’s proposed amendments that allow for overdevelopment of all our Commercial Recreation zones do NONE of that. These amendments are purely for him to overdevelop the land he owns, which is in his own best interests; NOT for the Town of Westerly and, most certainly, the surrounding neighborhoods.
In my opinion, Mr Scola’s email and the included petition is a misrepresentation of the facts of his proposed amendments. I urge the Town Council NOT to approve these amendments at its next meeting.
Arlene Hawkins
Westerly
