It hasn’t taking long for Mayor Jorge Elorza of Providence to disclose his true colors. His decision to alter the legal name of Rhode Island and Providence Plantations by scrubbing the name “Plantations” from the state’s name on all city documents to pacify Black Lives Matter is sufficient evidence. As Elorza genuflects in front of BLM he insults every other person of a different ethnic origin in the city and state.
That is especially true since the word “plantations” in the state’s name has absolutely nothing to do with African Americans or slavery!
Not only does his decision have racial overtones it’s probably illegal. Mayor Elorza has a law degree from Harvard Law School and he should know better.
However, in this day and age with Black Lives Matter calling the shots in cities with weak-kneed Democrat mayors we should be asking ourselves, what’s next? Will demands be made that the statue of Christopher Columbus be torn down? Will they demand that the name of Brown University be changed because one of its early founders was involved in the slave trade? The list can go on and on.
In light of that, someone with legal standing should file for a court injunction to stop this foolishness.
It requires an amendment to the State Constitution approved by a majority of the qualified voters of the state to change the state’s name. This decision shouts volumes about how little respect Mayor Elorza has for the people of Rhode Island and perhaps it will be remembered if he decides to run for governor!
James M. Mageau
Charlestown
