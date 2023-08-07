A quiet corner in an open room, chairs set in small circles; rows of tall wooden bookcases sheltered those who chose to imagine adventures recorded on pages placed with alphabetical precision on their shelves. Beyond, large windows etched by salt-laden winds obscured the world outside, a place where thoughtful reflection easily displaced the turgid language of an anxious world, offered refuge.
A dim light seen through rain-streaked windows evoked ancient feelings of safety and solace.
The image of a flickering campfire easily replaced the reality of that dim light.
A tiny flame struggled to rise above the glow of a smoldering log, sending a signal near and far with its circle of light.
The shadow of darkness no longer controlled the night.
It was time to gather, time to remember what had been, to hope for what might be, time to welcome all who came to share its light.
One by one, from unseen pathways, figures step out of the night
Comforted by the flickering flames, secure in their light, fragments of life are remembered.
Moments passed, a voice breaks the silence, then another, until a sequence of sharing guides their thoughts.
In the refuge offered by growing flames, stories of love and joy, of struggles colored by suffering and senseless death, stories that must be shared find their voice.
A soldier stands, in words hoarse with emotion, remembers friends lost to life, lost to memory, in but a moment.
A young girl speaks with impetuous wonder of the joy of being loved and giving love.
A woman, at the edge of darkness, smiles at the joy that clings to each word the young girl speaks.
Her smile fades as she reflects, “love is a gift that is lightly given, yet when taken away is never forgiven. Can the anger that remains be endured, when the vows of a lifetime can no longer be shared with a mind disappearing in darkness”.
Another steps forth and shares a song, a psalm of life, which compels with fearless resonance, a simple song of tribute, for those who toil in silence.
The stories continue until the flames again become a flicker, the circle of light no longer shelters and one by one they step back into the night.
The dim light dies. The room is captured by darkness.
The doors of the Savoy are closed.
Al Clemence
Westerly
