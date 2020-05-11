I am a “lucky” cancer patient because my treatment was deemed critical enough to be continued during the pandemic. But, sadly, I am personally aware of a number of friends who are not so lucky. Their treatments/procedures have been halted or canceled during this pandemic. They are suffering physically and emotionally.
One hospital could have served as the COVID-19 treatment center for our small state. All other medical facilities could have continued business as usual using safety procedures (PPEs and handwashing).
The use of the term “elective” is dishonest. A delayed hip replacement may render it not possible. A delayed biopsy or treatment may result in a life-threatening situation. I know people in these situations. We all know people in bad situations deemed “elective”.
We pay medical insurance for these elective procedures. The auto insurers have reimbursed us for services not rendered. Are the health insurers going to reimburse us for the weeks we could not use any medical services? If not, why?
I do not know if this was a recommendation from the White House Coronavirus Task Force implemented by Gov.Raimondo by executive order or a decision by hospital administrators. I do know that many people have been negatively impacted by this decision and are still suffering. The approach should have been how can we continue “elective” procedures during this pandemic. This seems a knee-jerk response against which the sick lack the strength to advocate. Who will be their advocate?
Nuala McLaughlin
Westerly
