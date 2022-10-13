At the Nov. 1, 2021, Hopkinton Town Council meeting, I recommended endawnis Spears to fill the balance of the Rev. Dave Stall’s term as a Hopkinton representative to the Chariho School Committee. Her recommendation was based on the fact that her expertise, experience, drive and enthusiasm would allow her to “hit the ground running.”
To date, I am happy to say that endawnis has been able to immediately contribute to the Chariho School Committee and she has found many ways to bring quality education to our children through a fiscally responsible lens. She is now running in the Nov. 8 election to continue representing Hopkinton on the Chariho School Committee, and I wholeheartedly recommend her again. Please vote for her!
Sharon Davis
Hope Valley
The writer is a member of the Hopkinton Town Council running for reelection.
