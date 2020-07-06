For the third time, members of the Westerly Town Council are proposing that the Town Charter be amended to eliminate term limits. The action by the council is not a grass-roots initiative. On the contrary, Westerly voters have twice voted against the council’s efforts to eliminate term limits as currently specified in the Town Charter.
If there was a viable, active two-party system in Westerly, then perhaps term limits would not be necessary. However, such is not the case. Like the rest of Rhode Island, Westerly is a one-party town.
The argument that by eliminating term limits corporate memory will be preserved is specious considering that elections are held every two years. The argument makes it appear that members of the Town Council have this vast store of historically pertinent information that would be lost if the members are allowed to serve only two terms. It is difficult to appreciate the argument in cases where a councilman/woman only serves one term for whatever reason. The argument also makes it appear that the so-called corporate memory is more important than the ability to methodically and objectively analyze appropriate facts information in order to reach an informed conclusion. The attempt to repeal term limits is more about maintaining control of the Town Council in order to protect special and self-serving interests than it is to serve the best interest of the taxpayers.
Jim Angelo
Westerly
