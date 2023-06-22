Time to sharpen up your pitchforks, Richmond peasants, they ARE coming for your houses! Our four Republican town councilors, at least two of whom have Preserve money in their pockets, voted to submit legislation to the state that would allow them to reduce taxes on Preserve homes.
Taxpayers who rely on The Westerly Sun for their news may have been unaware of the proposed Preserve homeowners’ tax exemption as it was not mentioned in The Sun’s June 8 write-up of the June 6 meeting.
Before that vote, Louise Dinsmore of the Forgotten Taxpayers, a political action committee she co-founded with appointed School Committee member Clay Johnson, and who had campaigned for the defeat of both the Chariho and Richmond budgets, stated at Public Forum that the municipal budget was rejected by taxpayers because “they are literally terrified of losing their homes.” And it was Mr. Johnson, not Larry Phelps as reported May 11 in The Sun, who voted against the Chariho teachers’ contract because of “current economic conditions.” He also sent out a letter to certain residents prior to the town vote decrying the town’s “runaway spending.”
According to Preserve owner Paul Mihailides, the taxes on a $12.5 million home “are just too much for a third or fourth vacation home,” therefore, the Forgotten Taxpayers, as well as the rest of us, should subsidize their vacations by lowering their taxes.
Knowing that a tax break for the wealthy was on the agenda, one would have expected the Forgotten Taxpayers’ leaders to rally the troops to protest this special interest legislation which will only increase its members’ burdens. Did they forget about the forgotten?
Obviously so. The Forgotten Taxpayers response to Mihailides long-winded lament? Louise fawned: “So refreshing to hear that you have a strong commitment to the town ... and only want to grow that commitment and thank you so much.”
When asked how the town would replace the revenue lost to the exemption, the loquacious Mr. Mihailides had no answer. Any forgotten taxpayer want to hazard a guess?
If the past is any predictor, the Forgotten Taxpayers will seek to starve the town and the schools of services, while the rich frolic in the wood.
Fortunately, the bill did not pass the House, but it did pass in the Senate, along with what could be the answer to our prayers, courtesy of a proposal offered by our very own Elaine Morgan, the most forward-thinking senator in the state! In response to the question of what other establishments in Richmond could take advantage of this special legislation and seeking to deny any suggestion that this bill was targeted to one specific entity — mixed-use commercial and residential, assessed value of at least $10,000,000, and available for short-term rental 26 weeks per year — she stated that we had a cannabis-growing facility right on Main Street that could take advantage of this tax-exempting legislation. Airbnb THC! More bookings than the Preserve — guaranteed!
Cheryl Latos
Wood River Junction
