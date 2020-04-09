A picture is worth a thousand words. So is a vindictive, editorial cartoon, very choice words. Wednesday’s editorial cartoon is worth those very choice words.
That editorial cartoon shows the president with blood on his hands. Even Joe Biden told a reporter that accusing the president of having blood on his hands was going too far.
The editorial cartoon also shows the president allegedly washing his hands of all responsibility. He is not responsible for any deaths. He took action as soon as possible. He assembled a task force as soon as possible. He has been holding daily briefings every day. I call what he has been doing every day taking responsibility.
If anybody is wondering why I am worked up over a political cartoon, it is because I have been enjoying and collecting editorial cartoons since the Nixon years. Pat Oliphant and his fellow merry mirthmakers were masters of their craft, just like the Warner Brothers crazy cartoonists of Termite Terrace. They’ve marched hand in hand with the not-ready-for-prime-time comics of Saturday Night Live.
Tell me true, who is going to collect and remember a cartoon such as the one I saw in Wednesday’s newspaper?
The Westerly Sun has been my hometown newspaper for over 51 years. I don’t like to see it cheapened by what is being passed off on us as a cartoon. I enjoy reading The Sun every morning. I’m print person. I care about what I see in print.
Eugene F. Senatore
Westerly
