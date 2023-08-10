On Tuesday, voters in Ohio and former Westerly Town Council President Edward Morrone made it clear that they’ve had enough.
In Ohio, a bid to make an upcoming amendment to the state constitution harder to pass was defeated overwhelmingly. One voter, a Republican, is quoted as saying, “Everyone kind of knows … It seems underhanded. It doesn’t seem like the way we should conduct our politics.”
Along these lines, the last straw leading to Mr. Morrone’s resignation was the July 31 special meeting about the Watch Hill Lighthouse. There is no give and take with citizens and interested parties in a special meeting if the agenda item is, say…. off-base. In this case the federal government already has agreed to sell the Watch Hill Lighthouse to the Watch Hill Lighthouse Keepers Association (it’s been managing it since 1986). The previous Town Council had endorsed this. At the 11th hour the current council wants to pursue town ownership and thus preserve “access.” It set that in motion in a “special meeting.”
There are a number of ways this move could be a mistake. First it will take town funds to do the legal work to intercede and more funds to effect any purchase. Then, the lighthouse is in need of many millions of dollars in repair and maintenance. Town ownership implies a noticeable draw from Westerly’s funds, rosy assurances of grant funding notwithstanding. Staffing is needed to operate and maintain the museum and buildings and to close the gates at night lest indiscreet revelers party, leave trash, and are endangered by the surf and rocks. With ownership comes responsibility and liability.
Speaking of the Declaration of Independence … it speaks about inalienable rights and about “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.” The word “property,” and by extension “ownership,” is not in it, not once. This is because property can be sold or given away (sometimes taken). It is inherently alienable. The concept of beach access, however, is not alienable. It’s in our state constitution. Access outranks property.
Owning the lighthouse and taking on all of the above financial burdens and more does not ensure or help manage access. Gaining a seat at the table in the Lighthouse Keepers Association, entering into an access agreement “in perpetuity,” passing ordinances related to hours of operation (sensible and safe ordinances, mind you), providing a town “ranger” to guide access all can. Perhaps the Town Council discussed all this in executive session. I doubt it.
For me, and apparently for Mr. Morrone, using a special meeting to dive headfirst into a mess when smarter, more effective and less costly options are ignored “doesn’t seem like the way we should conduct our politics.”
Doug Brockway
Westerly
The writer is vice chairman of Westerly’s Economic Development Commission and chairman of the Ad Hoc Committee on the Westerly Marina conversion to a town recreational resource.
