I disagree with Councilor Colasante’s opinion in his Aug. 25 letter to the editor titled “Councilors not helping to spur development.” The Richmond Town Council has worked together on several economic development initiatives. The council majority put aside our political affiliation to serve Richmond and are moving forward in a positive direction. That includes working with town employees and volunteers serving on our boards and commissions.
Although the council didn’t hire an economic development director as the Economic Development Commission suggested, we discussed it at length, along with President Trimmer’s idea to hire a firm.
I agreed with the EDC’s suggestion to conduct an ordinance review. The reason for the delay is that major changes from the state legislators will require numerous ordinance amendments. All changes should be in effect for a more complete review, all councilors agreed.
I presented a proposal for a small business grant funded through ARPA. With full council support, the program is moving forward. Its next step is for a small committee to define its parameters then seek the council’s final approval.
We almost lost an important step in the long-term goal to revitalize Main Street when the Wyoming Design Study was cut from the town budget after it didn’t pass. President Trimmer suggested we use ARPA to fund the study. Despite initial hesitation from Councilors Colasante and Sheehan, the funding received unanimous approval.
The town applied for the Municipal Technical Assistance Program. The specific goal is to evaluate infrastructure along the Wyoming/138 infill growth area. This evaluation will serve existing development and determine infrastructure needs of future development. The town planner’s request to apply for this grant passed council unanimously.
I was the only no vote on a resolution to develop legislation to enable a tax treaty with residential property owners in developments valued over $10 million and have 26 weeks of short-term rentals. The only development meeting this requirement is host to vacation homes for the wealthy. It would have served no benefit to our year-round residents.
I disagree with Councilor Colasante’s opinion on the Aquifer Protection Overlay District. The purpose of these ordinances is to allow a broader range of approved development while protecting our water supply.
The Preserve was present and provided constructive feedback during the Planning Board meetings.
Additionally, a representative from Capstone attended the council’s public hearing to state that they are watching the process, are informed about the proposed regulations, and they are not for or against it. He further stated that before new development can happen in the town the town must decide what it wants for development, and how that is regulated needs to be settled before any developer or major taxpayer is going to make additional investment in the town.
Through the APOD amendments, we added 27 new uses that were otherwise not available and set expectations to protect our water supply. Balancing both is absolutely essential to the future of Richmond.
Please share your thoughts and concerns with me at swilcox@richmondri.com, and visit my website for regular updates at SamforRichmond.com.
Samantha Wilcox
Richmond
The writer is a member of the Richmond Town Council.
