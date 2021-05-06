First let me say that I have lived in Hopkinton for 42 years. During that time, I attended all the hearings on the implementation of the state-mandated 2-acre zoning in Rhode Island, and the rezoning hearings of Hal Henry’s plan for the Brae Bern PGA-quality golf course and conference hotel on what is now most of the Stone Ridge solar proposal property.
Hal’s critically flawed plan involved installing a tertiary sewage-treatment plant. The effluent from this would then be used as irrigation for the golf course. The glitch there is that the required disinfection with chlorine and/or ozone would have killed the course grasses. The federally designated sole-source aquifer in most of Washington County further complicated this plan, preventing direct irrigation of the effluent or even direct discharge into the ground or any receiving waters, so subsequent owners failed to get the permits necessary for the original plan for the land. Foxwoods actually uses this treatment method and discharges its final effluent into the ground, but they do not have a designated sole-source aquifer.
Opponents of Stone Ridge argue that the property contains a dense unfractured forest. Such a forest can provide watershed ecological service, if at an elevated level to drain purified water to a reservoir or aquifer. However this forest is scraggly, diseased secondary growth at best and sits in a gully filled with boulders on bedrock. Residential development of this property would be prohibitively expensive. And, landscape ecologists will tell you that the most productive forests are greenways along waterbodies that provide contiguous connected habitat for migrating birds and animals, and that the most used areas of these forests is the first 200 feet of the forest at the edge of scrub or fields. This sort of habitat can easily be provided by the Stone Ridge proposal if properly designed.
The final argument for solar is that the original plan for a PGA-quality golf course would have require 160 to 200 acres of cleared and leveled land, filled with fertilizers, pesticides, herbicides and fungicides, totally contaminating any aquifer beneath it. Solar panels will use the same cleared acreage planned and never contaminate the groundwater while producing five times the clean energy ecological service as the scraggly forest it replaces with no roads, humans and lots of tax money for the town!
Mimi Karlsson
Hope Valley
