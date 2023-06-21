If you’re thinking of serving fake meat for vegetarian guests at your July 4 cookout, ask if they have any food sensitivities. It may be safer to stick with natural vegetables like grilled asparagus or tossed salad.
About 20% of Americans have food sensitivities. Yale researchers recently flagged “increasing reliance on processed foods” and artificial preservatives as potentially driving the increased observance of food allergies. Fake meats are highly processed, using additives such as methylcellulose, propylene glycol, titanium dioxide, and other coloring and binding agents to mimic the taste and texture of natural meat.
July 4 is a time to celebrate — and it’s harder to do that with indigestion.
Jack Hubbard
Arlington, Va.
The writer is executive director of the Center for Environment and Welfare.
