The corona virus has brought communities face to face with unprecedented health and financial crises. There have been many crises in the past; we have overcome them and moved on with our lives. Our communities have survived. We will move on from this one as well.
One theme prevails in history during these crises; when communities “lean in” and reach out to help neighbors and friends, they help mitigate the long-term damage caused by these events.
In our community, small businesses are the core of our town. They are owned and operated by our friends and neighbors. Through no fault of their own, these businesses are facing unprecedented financial hardship. This is a perfect time for our community to “lean in” and support them through the purchase gift cards to sustain them during this economic downturn. Think of it as “paying it forward.”
When this event has passed, we will find satisfaction in recalling how we all joined together to make our community whole again. On a sunny day not too distant from now, we will reconnect in places that are special to us knowing that we had a part in supporting them in a time of need. Westerly is a special place.
And on the note of gratitude, let’s acknowledge our appreciation and support for those in the health care profession who are on the front lines of this medical crisis. Thank you for working to keep our community safe.
Fred and Anne Sculco
Westerly
