I would like to take a moment to share my experience working with Leslie Dunn, candidate for Westerly School Committee, over the past two-plus years. I have heard her advocate for Westerly residents in front of Town Council members and the town manager. I have heard her advocate for affordable housing at Planning Board meetings. But most of all I have heard her share her experience as a student in the Westerly school system and advocate eloquently and passionately for the kids in that system. Out of all of the candidates for School Committee, she is the only one with recent experience in Westerly schools, and has stayed extremely close to the issues as she watched two younger brothers go through as well.
Leslie not only has fantastic hands-on experience with the district, she also has an expansive knowledge of the issues most pressing in our schools: she supports the new school building plan, understands the connection between school testing scores and curriculum, understands the need for vocational programs and has a plan to keep more students in our school system. In addition to her knowledge of the school system, she has professional experience working in the Tower Street Community Center and as the spa director at Foxwoods in her current role. She would bring much-needed social media savvy to the committee as they figure out how to better communicate to families, students and taxpayers.
Ensuring each child has the same opportunity to reach their potential is the reason she entered this race. She has a huge heart and is supported by the Westerly Teachers Association. Anyone with children in Westerly schools should want her as an advocate for their child. She will serve passionately and energetically. I wholeheartedly endorse Leslie Dunn for Westerly School Committee and hope to have the opportunity to serve with her.
Kevin J. Lowther II
Westerly
The writer is a candidate for Westerly Town Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.