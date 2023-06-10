I want to thank The Westerly Sun and the reporters who keep our community informed on local issues, particularly those relating to the Westerly School Committee and Westerly Town Council. Local newspapers are one of the most important checks and balances of local government and providing our community with fair and accurate information gives all of us an educated voice.
Given this, I am writing to clarify information in an article published in the Westerly Sun on Wednesday, May 17, titled “State ethics panel says no issues with Dunn, Morrone” that was not completely accurate. Although your article stated the Ethics Committee confirmed I am not in any violation, many reading it may assume I was accused of some violation because the reporting did not state I was not or that the inquiry was initiated by me, and not because of any public, private or School Committee member accusation.
After I was elected to the Westerly School Committee in November, I wrote a letter to the Ethics Commision dated November 21, 2022, seeking their advice and direction whether or not my advocacy work and activities as a member of the volunteer based Westerly Anti-Racism Coalition posed any conflict of interest with my role as a member of the School Committee. I initiated this request because as a newly elected official, I wanted not only to understand the Ethics Committee’s rules on the issue, but to be completely transparent with the community and fellow School Committee members and avoid any distractions in my duty to be the best advocate for our children’s education, our teachers, and our schools.
These are complicated times and your commitment to giving readers the complete truth to avoid any misunderstandings is more important than ever. Therefore, I am writing to provide clarity on this mistake and making it clear that the decision to seek an advisory opinion came directly from me.
Leslie Dunn
Westerly
The writer is a member of the Westerly School Committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.