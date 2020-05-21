I always envied people who can dance. The movie “Judy” was playing at the cinema last fall, and it got me thinking. I always dreamed of wearing that black tuxedo jacket with black tights, the shoes and a fedora tipped over my forehead.
I loved Shirley Temple too! She had the sweetest curls. It broke my heart to find out they weren’t all hers ... some were glued on.
I always dreamed I could tap-dance. You can tap at any age. An hour of shuffle-step and I’d be in heaven. I would have enjoyed tapping my black patent leathers. I dreamed I learned the time step, but I never ended up in the movies. Ha ha! I definitely wasn’t Shirley Temple growing up — she was clean all the time.
Think about tap-dancing. You shuffle for a while, then you take a few steps forward and a few steps backways and a lot in a circle, picking yourself up when you slip on the stage and ignoring boos from the audience.
Oh well, one must have a little chaos to give birth to a “dancing star.”
Gloria J. Birchell
Westerly
