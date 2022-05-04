On Monday morning there were two letters to The Sun that provoked thought and reaction. Dan King urges us to save, don’t sell, Bradford Elementary (“Save, don’t sell, Bradford Elementary School,” May 2). I’m in agreement with most of the letter, especially the section about our historic tendency to discard rather than renovate. Mr. King suggests we should maintain some capacity in anticipation of a future of more students, keep a buffer. The neighborhood schools idea resonates as well.
Wayland Currie (“Not convinced of dam removal’s benefit,” May 2) and I are not on the same page regarding the Potter Hill Dam. He enjoys the waters above the dam as they are today and he wants to continue. Many do. My view, my impression is that many more would enjoy a more natural and healthier watershed. A cleaner river with more fish and birds would draw more use and help support better fishing through the watershed out into Fishers Island Sound and beyond.
Mr. Currie mentions the concern about aquifers/wells. I repeat, many hundreds of New England dams have been removed, no compromised wells, and the NOAA plan would have dug new wells had Potter Hill’s removal required it. This isn’t a valid concern.
Lastly, the river does get low in dry months. Down river from the dam in 2019 two of three kayaks in my group ran aground and were temporarily stuck. River herring and trout and (a boy can hope) salmon run in the spring. The rivers are flush. Fish migration can and will flourish with the dam’s removal.
Doug Brockway
Westerly
