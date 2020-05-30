As I write this, the U.S. has surpassed 100,000 deaths from COVID-19. Rhode Island has had over 14,000 cases and 655 deaths from the coronavirus. Yet state Sen. Elaine Morgan deems this the appropriate time to announce that she believes it is time for Rhode Island to take the plunge to fully reopen while simultaneously removing all restrictions currently in place to increase public safety, including the use of masks in public places.
Sen. Morgan does not have a medical degree. When deciding how to best protect myself and others from COVID-19, I place my trust in medical experts such as infectious disease specialist Dr. Anthony Fauci. Morgan’s claims that masks will cause detrimental physical and cognitive weakness in healthy people is false.
Morgan has peddled conspiracy theories in the past, as when she declared in a letter to the editor in this paper that the United Nations’ purpose is to create “One world order/government”. In her current statement she alludes to another conspiracy theory: “We are now under attack by an enemy within ... biological warfare.” She tells us to “Do your own research on this by using non-bias, uncensored platforms.” I do my own research. The articles she posts on her Facebook page to support her misinformation are not “non-bias,” but usually strongly conservative to blatant extreme right-wing sites and persons. Sen. Morgan needs to expand her research to reputable and factual sources, which have discounted the COVID-19 biological warfare myth.
Jennifer Douglas, who is running against Morgan for Rhode Island Senate District 34, offers the voice of reason and compassion in response to Morgan’s statement. “When did an act of compassion and honor for human lives become a political issue? When did caring for others turn into an infringement of individual rights? ... Wearing a face covering is not a sacrifice. We are being asked to do the bare minimum to keep others safe, so that when we can return to the freedoms we enjoy because of their sacrifices we can do so with the greatest number of people that we love surrounding us. … Precaution isn’t fear. And wanting a functioning economy and robust public safety isn’t mutually exclusive. We can do both, but we need to do it with the least amount of human casualties.”
I know who I want representing me at the State House. Not someone who subscribes to and spreads conspiracies and falsehoods. Not someone who claims that our rights are being restricted because we are being asked to follow precautions that may save not just our own lives but the lives of loved ones and strangers. I want the person representing me to deal in reason, in science, and in empathy for those she serves. That person is Jennifer Douglas.
Kristen P. Chambers
Alton
