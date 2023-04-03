I am a mother of two middle-school-aged boys and live in Coventry, where I am a member of the Town Council. I grew up in Ashaway and attended Chariho High School from 1992-96. At that time we had the "new" middle school, were off double sessions, and Chariho was beginning what has become a multi-decade climb into being one of the top public school systems in the state.
I am now reading that the School Committee is looking to change the methods that teachers are taking when it comes to race and gender, believing that the school is teaching "critical race theory," which is a doctoral level of learning about race, and leading children down paths they wouldn’t have gone otherwise when it comes to their gender and sexual orientation.
If you are a Chariho voter it is probably difficult to process this information. You send your children to school for more hours than you likely spend with them yourself, and want to feel they are getting guidance and support from people you can trust. For that, I ask you to look at yourself and look at your neighbors. Many teachers at Chariho schools come from the area or the surrounding communities. We are not a "woke" people — I have former classmates whose parents also grew up in the tri-town community who have chosen to stay and raise their own children. While I’m sure most of them keep an open heart and mind, I know very few who I would say fall to the far left politically.
Don’t let people create fear in you where there is no need. There is enough in this world that we need to worry about for our children without creating problems that are not there in our communities. Chariho has worked hard to become a community that is drawing in families who want to experience life in a rural community with the benefit of a high-quality education.
Don’t make education political. Support your local teachers and students so that those who still live in the area, and those who have left, can continue to feel pride in the fact that they are from Chariho. Go Chargers!
Kimberly Shockley
Coventry
