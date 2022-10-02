Several years ago, I wrote the following letter (with minor edits for timeliness) to the editor in The Westerly Sun and it bears repeating. Although the times have changed, Donna Chambers’ character and commitment to education have never wavered:
She won’t embrace a cause unless she is willing to commit her time and energies to it. She has spent over 40 years promoting sensible approaches to improve adult skills and lifelong learning.
She won’t participate in a group unless she is committed to their cause. Improving educational opportunities and quality of life go hand in hand in her life. She performs all tasks necessary to meet the group objectives as part of her commitment.
She is not deceptive in her behavior. She presents all the information required to fully discuss issues. She wouldn’t think of being dishonest or providing disinformation to further her personal goals because her goals are open to all.
She keeps her promises and works to help others to keep theirs. She doesn’t make excuses but finds remedies. She learns from her mistakes and doesn’t try to blame others or try to hide her mistakes. She takes responsibility and accepts accountability for her actions.
She works to improve group dynamics, coordinating with her colleagues to improve the group’s effectiveness. She is not the type of person who deserts the group when something goes wrong or she finds herself in the minority.
This is why she is well-respected in the field of adult education and in the development of learning methodologies. This is why she is considered a trustworthy and reliable friend and colleague. She is on the Chariho School Committee and is committed to the prospect of improving upon the school district’s already laudable ranking within the state.
These are a few of the favorite things I love about Donna Chambers, so I married her 53 years ago and it has been the most satisfying decision I have ever made. Donna is campaigning to renew her seat on the Chariho School Committee. She is running with two very qualified candidates, Linda Lyall and Craig Louzon. If the Charlestown taxpayers want reliable, trustworthy representatives, they couldn’t make a better choice. I can attest to that.
Michael Chambers
Charlestown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.