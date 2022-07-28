Chris Donahue, a member of the Stonington Board of Education, owes an apology to the town of Stonington, and in particular to the Stonington Police Department, for being part of the fraud regarding policing of Donahue Park. He and his cohorts planned and followed through with the fraud for political reasons.
During my tenure as first selectman, I was able to get the funding to replace the bulkhead and update the grounds as it is today. I later renamed the Pawcatuck Park to Donahue Park in respect to Chris Donahue’s father and grandfather, who were both very active in the community, and the renaming was well-deserved.
The town of Stonington’s police department did an outstanding job of getting to the bottom of this hoax. We should all remember that it was Chris Donahue’s letter to the editor that started the hoax, charging that the town and again the police department were not doing enough to keep the park safe for families in Pawcatuck to enjoy. Hardworking and dedicated employees of the town of Stonington were placed in a negative light.
I think Chris Donahue should resign from the Board of Education, as he cannot be trusted. The two town employees involved in this hoax should be disciplined in some manner.
First Selectman Chesebrough said the employees used poor judgment but they have not been disciplined to date. It is my hope that First Selectman Chesebrough will hold these employees of the town of Stonington accountable for their actions. By doing nothing, they are getting away with actions that others will ultimately pay for in fines or criminal action.
William S. Brown
Stonington
The writer is a former first selectman of the town of Stonington.
