The recent events in the Midwest that have resulted in so much death and destruction are devastating. In thinking about it I realize that we can do what is done, especially by some of our politicians, after every tragedy, whether natural or man-made. We can offer prayers and thoughts — and then continue to do the same failed things we’ve always done. It is time to do something. In this case, a natural tragedy, it is time to stop electing the ignorant climate-denying politicians who refuse to accept the reality of what is happening in the world and who refuse to take any, let alone effective, steps to change it. I urge all Americans to please do not vote for these men and women. Please support those who recognize and are willing to help save the earth, our only home.
Kenneth M. Robbins
Charlestown
