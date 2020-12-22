It is sad to wake up Christmas morning and not to be a child. It’s the wonderment of discovery — ripping ribbons off the boxes. Are the Christmases we loved gone?
We have our Christmas cards printed and we are too busy to sign our own name. Maybe you decided the traditional tree was a dire hazard and you don’t want to vacuum the needles every two hours and it was too much trouble to sit around the table and put popcorn and cranberries on a string? You solved the gift problem neatly and coldly with your checkbook. You are rushed to bake cookies, so you resort to those “slice and bakes.” And, to pay back your party obligation, you hire a caterer.
Christmas should be fun. Caroling when your feet are cold, grinding tinsel into the rug and licking frosting off the beaters, giving something you made — all by yourself.
How sad indeed not to awake on Christmas and not be a child — time and exhaustion can take the Christmas out of the child, but don’t take the child out of Christmas.
Gloria J. Birchell
Westerly
