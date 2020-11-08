No one should take too much comfort from Biden’s win. If Trump had been less uncouth, less of a narcissist, he might have pulled it off: He might have hijacked our democracy. A majority of Biden votes, like mine, may have been anti-Trump votes, revulsion against his immorality and vulgar mouth. They may not have minded so much that he trampled our Constitution, all with the complicity of the Republican Congress.
Trump’s supporters are out there, 48% of the electorate; and they have legitimate grievances. The Democratic Party needs an agenda that answers these grievances and creates fairness for all Americans. As far as I can tell, they have none. That, or another equally disingenuous but more successful pied piper, will come along and upend our government.
Phoebe Huang
Stonington
