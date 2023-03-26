At the Town Council meeting on March 20, my wife, Sally, outlined our experience with RIAC in 2005 when they wanted us to sign an avigation easement for $110,000, which we declined. The easement would have given RIAC the authority to remove all trees on our property, not just the tree which they said penetrated the airspace above the height of our house.
RIAC cleared two building lots adjacent to us. They promised to remove only the trees, leaving bushes and other shrubs. Instead, they grubbed the lots down to the bare earth. Sally provided a series of before and after pictures to show the magnitude of the damage we had to endure with no remedial landscaping by RIAC.
I spoke about the current easements being sought by RIAC. Under an environmental assessment study conducted for RIAC by Stantec, the number of easements could total as many as 162, covering the removal of 250 acres of vegetation, including 29 acres of wetland vegetation. Their maps indicate tree removal from most neighborhoods surrounding the airport, especially those properties located next to Westerly Crossings and in Chin Hill and Sherwood Hills. The tree-clearing plan would allow for lower flying planes which could affect other neighborhoods such as Avondale and Watch Hill.
It is my understanding that signing an easement would give RIAC the following rights over your property forever:
- Right to allow flights at any altitude over your rooftop
- Right to cause noise, vibrations, fumes, dust, and to emit fuel particles.
- Right to prevent you from building or planting anything intruding into the airspace.
- Right for RIAC to enter your property to remove any current or future obstacles.
You would no longer be able to enjoy the quiet and peaceful use of your property. When you want to sell your house or vacant land the easement would be noted on your title search and may result in having a harder time selling your property at potentially a reduced value.
You do not have to sign the easement giving up your rights for a one-time payout.
Chris Lawlor
Westerly
