To Westerly residents and Town Council members: On Sept. 9, The Sun ran an article titled “Town enlists plant operator to help acquire new permit for sewage facility”. In the article it states that “the resolution approved by the council to hire Jacobs Engineering (town sewage plant operator) says the firm will ‘support the town’s position in permit negotiations with DEM on a less stringent total effluent nitrogen limit.’”
I read and reread this sentence several times to be sure I was understanding it correctly.
I am perplexed and disappointed to say the least. Why?
The Pawcatuck River was granted national Wild and Scenic River status this year due to years and years and thousands of hours of work on the part of many dedicated individuals, organizations, and political representatives from both Connecticut and Rhode Island.
The river and Little Narragansett Bay, Watch Hill Harbor, and Fishers Island Sound are huge contributors to our towns’ local economies because they provide excellent recreational opportunities to many people who contribute mightily to our towns’ and businesses’ revenues and tax income.
Anyone who has driven past the section of river on Watch Hill Road on warm, still, summer nights near the Watch Hill Nursing Home where the road traverses Babcock Cove and Spring Pond is fully aware of the truly foul odors emanating from the cove as a result, one can only conclude, of excessive amounts of nitrogen in the water.
And our town council is requesting “a less stringent total effluent nitrogen limit”?!?
Might not the newly acquired national Wild and Scenic River status allow us to get federal funds to upgrade and improve our sewage treatment plants and improve effluent discharge quality?
I strongly urge the council to drop this reduced-limit negotiation and instead engage these dedicated individuals and organizations to explore ways to improve Pawcatuck River water quality, NOT degrade it.
And I hope that those of you who feel strongly about this will let our elected officials know your thoughts and desires as well.
George Nicholas
Westerly
